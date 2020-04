© Center for Dynamic Research of High Latitude Marine Ecosystems



Given its geographic isolation and bone-chilling temperatures, Antarctica has long held up a "no soliciting" sign when it comes to invasive species. But now the first successful marine invaders have breached the White Continent's door.. This discovery, published last month in Scientific Reports , is a harbinger of future invasions, the researchers suggest, particularly as climate change afflicts the Southern Ocean and ship traffic in the region increases. Paulina Bruning , a marine biologist at Laval University in Québec City, never set out to find mussels in Antarctica. When Ms. Bruning dove in the 36-degree water of Fildes Bay on King George Island, she was focused on collecting native coral and sea sponges.But back in the laboratory, Ms. Bruning spotted several dozen juvenile mussels clinging to one of her specimens, an orange sponge. That was unexpected —The bivalves,, were barely larger than a pencil tip. "They're like black dots," said Jean-Charles Leclerc , a marine ecologist at Chile's Catholic University of the Most Holy Conception, and a member of the research team. "You need to look closely."Dr. Leclerc said.Butsaid Leyla Cárdenas , a geneticist at the Center for Dynamic Research of High Latitude Marine Ecosystems in Chile, who led the new research.And with ships come stowaways — adult mussels often cling to vessel hulls. "People have been moving sea creatures around the world for probably as long as we've been moving around the oceans, particularly things that like to be stuck on ships," said Arlie McCarthy , a zoologist at the University of Cambridge, not involved in the research.The mussels in Fildes Bay probably attached themselves to a ship in Patagonia and hitched a ride through the Drake Passage, Dr. Cárdenas and her colleagues proposed. The animals likely released their sperm and eggs in Antarctica, where fertilization occurred. The orange sponge that Ms. Bruning found cocooned the mussels as they grew into juveniles, the team suggested.It makes a lot of sense that mussels would be Antarctica's first marine invaders, said Kevin Hughes , an environmental researcher at the British Antarctic Survey in Cambridge, not involved in the research. They're plentiful in Chilean and Patagonian waters, and they're extremely good at attaching themselves to ships, he said. At a 2018 workshop that Dr. Hughes attended, researchers tabulated the nonnative species most likely to invade the Antarctic Peninsula region within the next decade. "Right at the very top of our list was mussels," Dr. Hughes said.For now,But as ship traffic increases and the Southern Ocean warms, invasions will probably become more frequent, Dr. Leclerc said. "Species might find suitable conditions in the future."But the team isn't giving up on the search, Dr. Cárdenas said. "We're planning to go next year."