© AP Photo / Ross D Franklin

The current year began on a rough note for e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart even before the coronavirus pandemic engulfed India.Now, amid an existing economic and delivery crisis these platforms are facing when India is under a strict lockdown until 14 April, a fresh request for an investigation into their business ethics have reached legal authorities, the media reported on Tuesday.At the time, the Karnataka High Court ordered a stay of the CCI investigation on these e-commerce giants which was triggered by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) - an umbrella body of traders in India. , National Secretary General of the trade body Praveen Khandelwal had requested that Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal roll out a robust e-commerce regulation policy. CAIT had then substantiated its filing with figures that highlighted heavy losses to the companies. While Amazon operated at a loss of $800 million in 2019, its rival Flipkart incurred $228 million in losses the same year.The online platforms have not yet commented on the fresh anti-probe request against them.The case is likely to be heard later this month, the media reports have added.