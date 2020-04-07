SDF fighter syria
A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter talks on the radio at a check point near Omar oil field base, eastern Syria
Earlier, Kurdish media reported that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-sponsored international coalition had redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to "protect oil fields and fight sleeper cells" said to belong to Daesh*.

An American officer and two SDF members were killed in the town of Al-Sur in the Deir ez-Zor countryside after an ambush was carried out by unknown persons, according to state-run news agency SANA. The attack was organised against a joint patrol of "American occupation forces" and the SDF group near the village of Wasiah, according to SANA.


A tweet reads: "An American officer and two SDF members were killed in Al-Sour town of Deir Al-Zour Province after an ambush carried out by unknowns targeting several mechanisms of the occupation forces."

The officer who was allegedly killed in the ambush was reportedly transferred to the 'illegal' Al-Shadadi base in the southern countryside of Hasakah.

No official confirmation has been given.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of Syrian Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and other nationalities, took part in the fight against Daesh in the country. The group cooperates with a US-led international coalition in Syria operating in the country without the approval of the Syrian government.

*Daesh - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries