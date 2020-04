© James Leynse/Corbis/Getty Images

The problem with making informed decisions about coronavirus is that we don't have a whole lot of data on it at the moment.The data that we do have, meanwhile, could end up being terminally skewed, particularly the data that's been coming out of China.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on determining COVID-19 as a cause of death isn't going to help those numbers.Issued March 24, the guidance tells hospitals to list COVID-19 as a cause of death regardless of whether or not there's actual testing to confirm that's the case.The International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, or ICD, has established the code U07.1 for death by coronavirus infection . There's a secondary code, U07.2, "for clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID-19 where a laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available," according to the CDC guidance."Because laboratory test results are not typically reported on death certificates in the U.S., NCHS is not planning to implement U07.2 for mortality statistics."Therein lies the problem."COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death. Certifiers should include as much detail as possible based on their knowledge of the case, medical records, laboratory testing, etc.," the guidance continued.Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson , one of the few well-known figures to question some of the statistics on COVID-19, questioned the new CDC guidelines as well:Earlier this week, President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force announced that they were expecting a death toll of between 100,000 and 240,000 from coronavirus.In an article on Friday, The Washington Post said some experts didn't think the White House's prediction models were accurate. It wasn't because those experts thought that figure was too high or too low: It's just because they didn't think there was enough data to determine a death range yet."We don't have a sense of what's going on in the here and now, and we don't know what people will do in the future," Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University epidemiologist whose work was used by the White House to determine the death ranges, said."We don't know if the virus is seasonal, as well."It doesn't help that data when the guidelines for determining who's actually died of the coronavirus are profoundly vague.For instance, what happens when an elderly person with numerous underlying conditions comes into the hospital and dies?The Western Journal has emailed the CDC for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication of this article.There's no doubt that this guidance will inflate the numbers, the only question is how drastically.If so, that could skew the data in a significantly different direction — and it could influence the government's intervention to stop the spread of the virus.This is a haphazard way to gather data at a time when that data needs to be more accurate than ever. We can and should do better than this.