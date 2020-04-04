© FILE PHOTO Athar Hussain / Reuters

A man self-immolated outside Prime Minister's House on Friday.According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the man was "mentally disturbed".The claim about Mehmood's mental health could not be independently verified.Before setting himself on fire, the man said that he did not trust the Rawalpindi police which was why he was taking this step.Shafqaat added that the man had some medical problems as well and had recently visited Polyclinic Hospital.The Islamabad chief commissioner ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter to "ascertain the facts" and directed the inquiry committee to submit a report within 48 hours.