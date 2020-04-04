© Sputnik

"One of the criminals was detained by the forces of the special forces of the FSB of Russia in Neftekumsk, the second engaged in armed resistance and was neutralized," the TsOS said.

"They discovered and seized a home-made explosive device ready for use, components for the manufacture of IEDs, weapons and ammunition," the FSB said.

The Russian FSB prevented the attacks that members of international Islamist groups planned to carry out in the Stavropol Territory and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area. This was announced today, April 3, at the Center for Public Relations (CSP) of the FSB of Russia.In the city of Lyantor (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug), the FSB, in conjunction with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained three members of a cell of the Caucasus Emirate group (banned in the Russian Federation) who were preparing a terrorist attack on one of the city's retail facilities.