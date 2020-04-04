© Reuters/Maxim Shemetov



Moscow, Russia's worst affected city during the current Covid-19 pandemic, has extended its strict home isolation regime until the end of April following President Vladimir Putin's decision to extend nationwide paid leave.Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on his official blog, as the city struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.Nevertheless,The measures were previously actively discussed in the local media and on social networks.Moscow has already lived under a strict social distancing regime since last weekend. All residents are requested to stay at home and to go out only when absolutely necessary. Public venues, including museums, theaters and parks are closed. Only food stores and shops selling essential goods are still allowed to open.Sobyanin said that these measures brought some "good results." However he admitted that the epidemiological situation in the city remains "most challenging" asSobyanin said that because most Muscovites are following the newly introduced rules, no additional control measures are needed, at this point.The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 3,548 while the nationwide death toll now stands at 30.