Democrat presidential contender Bernie Sanders got quite a hostile reception on ABC's 'The View', with the hosts more interested in pressuring him to drop out than in his proposal to deal with Covid-19 by nationalizing healthcare.Things went no better once Sanders Skyped into the show from his home in Burlington, Vermont, only to have to disconnect due to technical problems with the sound.While Sanders bashes Trump as much - or maybe more - as Biden does, the key platform that sets him apart is his plan to establish nationalized healthcare. Medicare is currently the government-run healthcare assistance program for senior citizens, and Sanders wishes to expand it into a de facto national health service, along the lines of the UK's NHS.True to the promo, host Sunny Hostin wondered if Sanders was "using" the pandemic to push his agenda, but actually asked the question about his proposal in a fair manner once the connection was re-established. Her colleague Sara Haines, however, insisted on "pushing back," saying that socialized healthcare means long wait times for treatment.Ironically, the current system - under which employers are expected to provide health insurance as a benefit - arose as a side effect of WWII wage caps established by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat who radically transformed the US government and expanded social programs during his 1933-1945 tenure.The show's treatment of Sanders, from the promo to the questions, did not go unnoticed by the senator's supporters and some critical journalists , who panned 'The View' for its partisanship and unethical behavior.