As the coronavirus contagion ravages the U.S. economy and social distancing requirements force the closure of businesses and put millions out of work, the federal government is actively inviting foreign labor into the country to seek jobs, Tucker Carlson said Wednesday on " Tucker Carlson Tonight .""By law, the United States only has to offer 66,000 H-2B visas per year," the host said. "But [acting] Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has used his discretionary powers to add 35,000 extra visas."At some point coronavirus will be gone, but we could live with the crushing unemployment numbers for far longer and that's a disaster for people, individuals and families -- but it's also a threat to the stability of our country," Carlson said."If President Obama was able to ignore existing immigration law to create DACA, and he did, it's possible for our president to cut legal immigration to protect the nation," he continued, citing Section 1182(f) of Title VIII in the United States Code:"Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or any class of aliens in the United States would be detrimental to the interest in the United States he may make a proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary to suspend the entry of all aliens or class of aliens as immigrants were nonimmigrants or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem appropriate."Carlson added that the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the validity of that section of law when it upheld Trump's "travel ban."