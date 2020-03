© Getty Images / Pierre Crom

No one likes uncertainty, especially when it comes to the threat of death posed by the coronavirus. Demanding certainty may be human, but we should be very wary of rushing to quick conclusions driven by fears rather than evidence.The worst mistake we can make is to entertain the childish notion that there is an answer, a simple scientific truth waiting to be discovered by the experts, if we just let them get on with it.This is wrong for two reasons.We need to do this to hold them to account. But we also need to do this to educate ourselves about how true science works, in order to be even better at this for the future.Some of the most critical of official responses to Covid-19 are from those who have the least relevant expertise. Thus, the 229 experts boosted by the BBC for demanding a change of policy turned out to include specialists in a range of disciplines from mathematics to genetics, but not a single expert in the science of the spread of diseases.Nothing could be further from the truth. "Behavioral scientists", those who advocate behavioral tricks to 'nudge' public compliance with policies deemed to be good for them, is at best, a highly dubious 'science.' The one example that features so prominently in their writings kind-of sums it all up: the fly painted in urinals to improve men's aim and reduce spillage seems to be a high point of their achievements.In contrast, microbiologists can claim that over the past century they have identified the causes of numerous diseases. They have come up with vaccines and treatments for many of these illnesses to the greatest benefit of mankind. From John Snow's identification of the Broad Street pump in Soho, London, as the source of a cholera outbreak, to Doll and Hill's studies revealing the link between smoking and lung cancer, epidemiologists have made major contributions to human health.Governments are trying to act responsibly. We need to ensure that the science they're acting upon is driven by detachment, and certainly not by fear.