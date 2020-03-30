© Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters



British and Irish air industry in crisis response

Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by the billionaire Sir Richard Branson has asked the government for hundreds of millions of pounds of state aid . The long-haul passenger airline does not have the cash reserves to ride out months of grounded flights and almost all staff are on unpaid leave.

British Airways' owner, International Airlines Group, has so far said it will not ask for state aid. IAG, which also runs Spain's Iberia and Vueling, and the Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, filed an official complaint over the rescue deal offered to Flybe before it went bust .

. Loganair , the Glasgow-based airline with 650 employees, said its position providing government-protected services to remote Highlands and Scottish island destinations meant it could not shut down and it needed aid .

Ryanair joined IAG in criticising the Flybe state aid and said it had €4bn (£3.5bn) in cash to tide it over. The EU's largest low-cost carrier has grounded all its flights and cut all salaries by 50%.

Jet2 's owner, Dart Group, has suspended all flights until 1 May at least and said it was in talks with lenders. It declined to comment on Monday on whether it would seek state aid, having this month said it would consider doing so.

Flybe, previously the EU's largest regional carrier, collapsed as the coronavirus crisis started to hit flight demand. The bankruptcy cost 2,000 jobs and has rippled through the supply chain, with job cuts from companies such as Swissport at regional airports.

EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft for at least two months and will seek to reduce £4.5bn in spending, including payments for new planes from Airbus, in response to the collapse in demand for air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.The budget airline said it could not put a firm date on restarting commercial flights andEasyJet also said it would seek to pay less for new aircraft after i. The new Airbus planes are a major part of easyJet's planned £4.5bn in capital expenditure up to 2023.Haji-Ioannou, who along with his sister holds 32% of the company's shares, described the bill for new aircraft as "the main risk to survival of the company". His demands came in a letter sent to the easyJet chairman, John Barton, on Sunday.In response to Haji-Ioannou, easyJet said it is "working with suppliers to defer and reduce payments where possible, including on aircraft expenditure".The global airline industry is caught up in an unprecedented crisis,However, the almost total loss of revenues threatens the survival of many airlines.Loganair's chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, told BBC radio: "I do think, that like the vast majority of UK airlines, we will be going back to take up that invite for further conversation with the Treasury in the coming days because we have to.", despite being one of the few global airlines continuing to run commercial scheduled flights, mainly to allow people to return home.However, easyJet on Monday insisted that it would not seek "bespoke" state aid after its chief executive, Johan Lundgren, saidon commercial terms, although the company did say it might use the government's Covid-19 corporate finance facility.Haji-Ioannou added in his letter that he did not support easyJet applying for government loans and that it would not need to do so if the Airbus order were cancelled. He wrote that he would be willing to participate in an equity issue if the airline needed more cash.EasyJet had focused on repatriating customers in recent days after travel restrictions came into force across most of its main markets. However, the last of 650 repatriation flights ended on Sunday.Grounding the fleet removes "significant cost", easyJet said. The move also means that furloughed. There were separate arrangements with governments in other countries where easyJet staff are based, a spokeswoman said.EasyJet has invited staff to volunteer for further training before helping out at the critical care field hospitals in London, Birmingham and Manchester, while Virgin will contact 4,000 of its staff who may have the relevant skills needed to provide help.The UK government has warned that it will not give a sector-wide bailout for airlines struggling with the coronavirus lockdown. However, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, indicated the government would consider support on a case-by-case basis.