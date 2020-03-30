© NIAID/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



German researchers plan to introduce coronavirus 'immunity certificates' to facilitate a proper transition into post-lockdown life, as Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the crisis has led to a boost in the polls.The researchers will use the information to determine how to properly end the county's lockdown, including re-opening schools and allowing mass gatherings.The test is also an improvement on existing blood tests which would indicate a degree of immunity to coronaviruses, but not specifically to Covid-19.The project is yet to receive final approval but is expected to go ahead in April, with the first wave of results ready by the end of the month.A German military plane yesterday took patients from eastern France, one of the worst-hit areas in the country, to Germany. A small group of patients from eastern France and Lombardy, in northern Italy, are already being treated in Germany.The government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in public support for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has experienced a boost in the polls since the outbreak started.On Sunday, her approval ratings were between 32 and 35 percent - a six to seven percent increase on ratings before the pandemic hit.Support for Mrs Merkel's governing CDU-SPD coalition has also risen, while the standing of the far-Right Alternative for Germany party has falled below ten percent in recent days.Polling released on Sunday shows the governing coalition is enjoying a majority for the first time since June 2018.