Doc Frown: Searls decries video-conferencing software's 'creepy' closeness with ad trackingAs the global coronavirus pandemic pushes the popularity of videoconferencing app Zoom to new heights, one web veteran has sounded the alarm over its "creepily chummy" relationship with tracking-based advertisers.Searls said reports outlining how Zoom was collecting and sharing user data with advertisers, marketers, and other companies, prompted him to pore over the software maker's privacy policy to see how it processes calls, messages, and transcripts.The privacy policy, as of March 18, lumps together a lot of different types of personal information, from contact details to meeting contents, and says this info may be used, one way or another, to personalize web ads to suit your interests."Zoom does use certain standard advertising tools which require personal data," the fine-print states. "We use these tools to help us improve your advertising experience (such as serving advertisements on our behalf across the internet, serving personalized ads on our website, and providing analytics services) ... For example, Google may use this data to improve its advertising services for all companies who use their services.""Nobody goes to Zoom for an 'advertising experience,' personalized or not. And nobody wants ads aimed at their eyeballs elsewhere on the 'net by third parties using personal information leaked out through Zoom."The Register asked Zoom, which offers free and paid-for conferencing plans, for comment on the critique, and has yet to hear back from the developer."Zoom doesn't need to be in the advertising business, least of all in the part of it that lives like a vampire off the blood of human data," Searls continued.Meanwhile, shares in Zoom are up seven per cent today and 26 per cent over the past month. ®