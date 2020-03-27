Greek authorities have arrested several members of an extreme-left Turkish terrorist organization following a series of raids which led to the discovery of a tunnel in Athens filled with military-grade weapons.In the apartments that were raided, police discovered and confiscated several digital journals, mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, tablets, and digital data storage devices, among other things.The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Turkish government have all classified the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party (DHKP-C) - an extreme-left revolutionary communist organization - as a terrorist organization.The terrorist organization is also believed to have been involved in a suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara in 2013Among the 11 men who were arrested was a 60-year-old man who was arrested in 2013, along with a Kurdish man and two Greeks, for possessing anti-tank weapons and other weapons on a boat on the Greek island of Chios in the Eastern Aegean.The 60-year-old, whose code name is "Kotas", is believed to be the leader of the group of terrorists.15 others were arrested during the counter-terrorism operation, one for interfering with Interpol's international search warrant and for his alleged involvement in the terror cell and the other for not holding legal residence documents.