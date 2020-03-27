"The broad definition of sleep deprivation is "the condition that occurs if you don't get enough sleep." The amount of sleep that qualifies as "enough" differs depending on who you ask.



But it usually falls between about 7-9 hours per night for adults (and even more for children and teens). However, everyone is a bit different in terms of their ideal amount of sleep. Some need more like 6-10 hours of sleep per night to feel their best. Or, others simply need an extra couple hours of rest on occasion when feeling extra run down.



And many more than this struggle with occasional sleep-related disorders or problems including sleep apnea, anxiety or night time pain that interferes with their overall quality of life."

Helpful Tips to Easily Fall Asleep

In order to have a healthy sleeping pattern you should go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends.

Turn off all digital devices around you.

Remove every source of noise from your bedroom.

Turn down the thermostat because people sleep better in cooler environments.

Worries are the main culprits for lack of sleep, so you can try writing them down before going to sleep, and your brain will get the message that they are taken care of.

Numerous people are having sleeping issues lacking enough sleep during the night impeding their proper function during the day. The body needs its rest in order to be healthy and function accordingly.As per the findings of a recent research conducted by CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 7 to 19% of all adults in the states report lack of sleep or not getting enough rest almost every day.Jillian Levy, from CHHC, states the following:Therefore, we need to get our proper sleeping patterns, and Dr. Andrew Weil says that we can restore them and fall asleep almost instantly with the help of a relaxing breathing exercise. These exercises will help us to calm our mind in thus prepare the body for sleep.The "4-7-8" Breathing Technique for Good Night SleepStep 1 - Take a lying position that allows you deep breathing.Step 2 - Put the tip of your tongue on the roof of the mouth behind the front teeth.Step 3 - Exhale fully.Step 4 - Inhale via your nose to a count of 4.Step 5 - Keep the breath up to the count of 7.Step 6 - Breathe out via the mouth to a count of 8.Step 7 - Repeat this technique three times.In time with regular practice this method will become your powerful sleep aid. In the beginning you may feel a bit light-headed, but it is very helpful. It works by slowing down the breath, filling the body with oxygen thus allowing the body to relax and enter the sleep state.This technique is a great method for soothing stress and anxiety. Aside this method you can use other tips that can help you in falling asleep. Here are some of them:You need to have a good night sleep and thus allow your body and all your organs to get their needed rest. Try the above mentioned tips because you deserve a better health and productive working day.Sources: