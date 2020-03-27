© Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay

Panic-stricken shoppers have stripped supermarket shelves bare across the western world, ignoring 'social distancing' rules to snap up supplies. But there are apparently some foods not even a global pandemic can make appetizing.As Italy recorded its first spike of cases - passing 400 infections and 12 deaths just one month ago - panic buyers grabbed all the pasta they could. All of it, that is, except the smooth-surfaced Penne Lisce. Evidently, a prolonged lockdown would be unbearable if the sauce didn't stick to the pasta just right.Regular old fruits and vegetables were snapped up all across the UK, but a snapshot from one Tesco outlet suggests that brussels sprouts are despised all year round, not just at Christmas.With the global economy in a tailspin and well over a billion people worldwide under lockdown, perhaps retailers and food manufacturers can use this opportunity to conduct some free market research? Among all the sweeping societal changes Covid-19 ushers in, perhaps the deadly virus will finally consign chocolate hummus to the dustbin of history.