Two rockets struck inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, early on March 26, but there were no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad operation command. Details to follow," the military statement said.

An Iraqi security source said the intended target appeared to be the U.S. Embassy, located several hundred meters south of where the rockets hit.

It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops and diplomats are based across Iraq since late October. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

