© Ian Holmes/NanaimoNewsNOW



A man was arrested following a bizarre botched armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Harewood.Nanaimo RCMP said it happened Friday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. when the man walked into the convenience store carrying a bag. Police said man pulled a replica firearm from the bag and placed it on the counter after demanding money.A customer then picked up the gun and began hitting the suspect with it, according to police.The suspect took off and ran toward a vehicle. Police said it turns out the would-be thief left his keys in the ignition, allowing another unknown man to briefly steal the truck. An alert citizen interrupted the theft before the vehicle could leave the area. The driver dropped the keys to the ground.Police said Alexandre Babin, charged for the attempted robbery of the convenience store, eventually found his truck but not the keys. Babin, 29 of no fixed address, was arrested several blocks away. He was held overnight in custody and is slated to appear in court on June 2.Anybody with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.