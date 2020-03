© Tomer Applebaum



it was precisely the patients with the most acute symptoms who are the most infectious

The acute patients were dying, so everyone came to take their leave from them

© Tomer Appelbaum



the coronavirus did not undergo mutations at the same frequency as the flu

the

coronavirus can be expected to disappear from this region with the same dizzying speed with which it entered our lives

© Cecilia Fabiano/AP



most have very mild symptoms

'Worst-case scenario'

© AFP



South Korea has one of the highest proportions of elderly people in the world

a mortality rate of 0.3 percent among those who have been infected

© Tomer Appelbaum



"The virus spreads in a geometric progression," Benjamin Netanyahu declared last week, going on to explain to the lay public what that means: "One person infects two people. Each of them infects two more. The four infect eight, the eight infect 16, the 16 infect 32, the 32 infect 64, the 64 infect 128 - and so on and so forth."According to the prime minister's logic , 100 percent of the Israeli population will become carriers of the coronavirus within a short time. On the other hand, according to that same logic, 100 percent of the population will also come into contact with each other within a short time. Is this really the situation?We do not move about in space like particles," says Dan Yamin, of Tel Aviv University's industrial engineering department. "Try to remember what you did yesterday. Even without all the social distancing measures , you probably would have met the same people you met today. We move across networks of social contact. So, from a certain stage, it will be difficult to infect even those who bear a potential for becoming infected, because the carriers don't wander around looking for new people to infect."Dr. Yamin is an engineer, not a physician. But in 2008, when he was a graduate student at Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva, a certain research study caught his eye."It was an analysis of a dynamic model for the spread of smallpox," Yamin, 38, says. "The researchers used tools from game theory. It was so interesting that I decided to conduct a similar study on influenza - which turned into a doctoral thesis on disease-spread models."If, 40 or 50 years ago, epidemiology researchers came exclusively from the field of medicine, today we understand that, to be able to analyze big data and to have the ability to create models and perform mathematical simulations - and for that you need engineers."Yamin encountered his first real epidemiological crisis while doing postdoctoral work at the the Center of Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at Yale University's school of public health.The dilemma of the Liberian health ministry regarded whom to prioritize, given a serious shortage of isolation facilities. The Liberians assumed that it would make more sense to quarantine those who were ill with less serious symptoms, because the others could not be saved in any case.Yamin currently heads the Laboratory for Epidemic Modeling and Analysis in TAU's engineering faculty. His primary field of work is development of models for the spread of infectious diseases, with an emphasis on viruses responsible for respiratory ailments, such as flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which causes bronchitis. He is actually somewhat optimistic about the models he has developed for the spread of the coronavirus , which is also a respiratory disease."When you ask epidemiologists what the most important datum is concerning a virus, they will say it's the rate of the basic reproductive ratio, or R0 [often called "R nought"] - the average number of people a sick person will infect. That's an interesting question, but a theoretical one.But we know that the R0 of the coronavirus is 2, and we still don't know whether anyone is naturally immune to the disease.Yamin:After all, there is no precedent for such an infectious and violent type of virus from the corona family, so it's safe to assume that the majority has not been exposed to the virus before this and that they can be infected. However, that's not to say that the majority of the population will actually contract the disease.."But we don't know for certain whether a person can be infected twice."No, butOf course, the mutations themselves are a function of the number of infections: The more infections there are, the greater the likelihood that mutations will occur. But in practice, the most rapid mutations occur in animals, and they only infect us then, and obviously it's less probable that we will be infected again by a bat in the near future."By the way,."So we're talking about maximum rate of infection - that is, of becoming a carrier - of 50 percent. That's still a lot of patients, a lot of hospitalizations and mainly a lot of deaths."Again, the most interesting issue for decision makers is the mortality rate. When we look at the dry data, we see a very high mortality rate, of 4 to 7 percent, in countries like Italy and Spain, alongside far lower numbers in countries like Germany and South Korea."And then there's China, though it's very difficult to believe the numbers coming out of there - and in any event no country in the West can allow itself to adopt the measures that China adopted to contain the spread. Now ask yourself: How do you check the mortality rate in all those countries? You take the total number of deaths and divide it by the total of reported patients."So the research is biased."Very biased. If I can only carry out few tests, I will test those who have the highest chance of becoming ill, and then, when I check the mortality rate among them, I will get very high numbers. But there is one country we can learn from: South Korea.And that's already a reason for cautious optimism."Let's move from percents to people."Just a minute."Now we'll go to a severe scenario in which no one is immune and every second person is sick, so that the disease is incapable of spreading further - namely, a situation where there's a maximum infection rate of 50 percent."We are a country of nine million citizens. So in the worst-case scenario, we are talking about 4.5 million Israelis who will become ill with the coronavirus. Multiply 4.5 million by 0.3 percent and you get 13,500 Israelis who are liable to die from the disease. By comparison, 700 to 2,500 Israelis die every year of complications from other respiratory ailments."ButNot that the coronavirus is just plain flu - it absolutely isn't - but as he put it: 'This is just my hunch - way under 1 percent' [will die].'"We must be cautious, of course, but at the moment a high probability is emerging that the risks are far lower than what the World Health Organization presented. Under two assumptions - that the health system doesn't collapse and that life continues as usual - we are not likely to see more than 13,500 victims of the coronavirus in Israel." (About 45,000 people die in Israel in a normal year, which would make for a rise of approximately one-third.)At some stage, we will have to resume a regular routine, and then the R0 will stabilize at 2 again.I have no criticism of the decisions made until now. On the contrary: With such a large area of uncertainty, Israel's decision makers are considering not only a reasonable scenario but also a margin of safety."In my opinion, the Health Ministry deserves tremendous credit for being ahead of the world by having instituted no few measures. In the same breath, the public needs to understand that these measures of social distancing mean that we will find ourselves with corona for a longer period, even to 2023."That long?"Take the swine flu, from 2009. Reliable models show clearly that it was contained in Israel because its appearance coincided with the Jewish holidays in the fall [when people weren't out much in public]. From the virus' point of view, the timing wasn't good for it in Israel. By contrast, in the United States there was significant infection in 2009-2010. But. So we saw swine flu in Israel both in 2009-10 and in 2010-11, whereas in the United States it just came and went. The American population as a whole was exposed to the virus at high rates, so those who fell ill and recovered served as a 'human shield' for those who did not get sick."So what you're saying is to tear the bandage off in one fell swoop, and expose everyone at once, the way they tried to do in Britain."We need to make decisions based on the most precise models possible. What should be done? Of course, we must significantly increase testing, using the rapid PCR test, and that is what is actually being done. In parallel, serologic tests should be conducted. These differ from regular tests in that they examines an individual's immunological reaction to exposure. That's the only way we will be able to get an accurate picture of the distribution of the virus in Israel, and thereby also of the mortality rates."What will that test be able to tell us?"It will solve the riddle of the young people:This is different from most respiratory ailments. With those illnesses, like RSV or flu, this is a key population:Because children don't wash their hands, and they drool on themselves?That's why it is the key population in spreading respiratory diseases."As soon as we know whether children infect others with corona, we will know whether the schools can be opened."Yes. And there are also other potential pockets of infectiousness that can be isolated on a specific basis. In a study based on cellphone data that we conducted in Israel recently on contact networks of flu,The Tel Avivians are like Saudi sheikhs - they just wait for people to come to them. Whereas Petah Tikva is the exact opposite: Everyone flees. But seriously,That's what makes it, together with Tel Aviv, a focal point for the spread of respiratory ailments: Petah Tikvans encounter everyone. Whereas, in most places, people tend to meet up with people who are like themselves. I myself live in Ramat Gan. My neighbors are from [the mostly ultra-Orthodox city of] Bnei Brak, but it's not reasonable to assume that I will be infected by them. [Yamin is not Haredi.] We saw cases of measles [in 2019] in Bnei Brak and Brooklyn of a sort that did not get to Ramat Gan. On the map of viruses, Bnei Brak is closer to Brooklyn than Ramat Gan. So, with a high probability, we can say that our situation is not good - but it's not apocalyptic."