DIED ON THE SPOT

Two women in Kwale County were on Wednesday struck dead by lightning while eight others sustained injuries.The tragedy occurred in Kizimbani Village, Matuga Sub-County, on Wednesday afternoon.Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the dead women were among 20 members of Mwangaza SILC Self-Help Group."The two female adults were struck by lightning and died on the spot," he said.He said the incident was reported by Mtsamviani Assistant Chief Hamisi Matezo.Matuga Sub-County Police Commander Francis Nguli said the injured were rushed to Mkongani Health Centre for treatment and were reported to be in a stable condition."We are saddened by the unfortunate incident and we pray that God comforts their families," he said.Mr Nguli advised residents not to shelter under trees during this rainy season.The bodies were moved to Kwale Hospital mortuary to await post-mortem.