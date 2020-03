© AFP 2020 / STRINGER

"This [humanitarian aid directed to Iran] has been done, and we are considering possible further steps in this direction," Ryabkov revealed.

Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.Afterward, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi thanked China, France, UK, Turkey and other countries for sending monetary and medical aid. China, in particular, sent medical professionals recently freed up from tackling the coronavirus spread in their country.As of Tuesday, Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection with over 980 deaths as a result. At the same time, nearly 5,000 people have recovered.