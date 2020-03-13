© Golli



A magnitude-5.2 earthquake has rattled southwestern Iceland, the Icelandic Met Office says.There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.The earthquake was the largest to hit the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital, since 2013.The epicentre was about 3.6 kilometres north of the small settlement of Grindavik.There was no indication of whether the earthquake was a precursor of a possible eruption, which experts have said could result in a lava flow.Public broadcaster RUV reported that the quake was also felt in Reykjavik.Iceland's main international airport is located on the peninsula.