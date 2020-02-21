© Ellert Grétarsson



The Icelandic Met Office has issued a warning advising people to stay away from the Eldvörp caves of Reykjanes, on account of high levels of deadly gases which have accumulated therein.To wit, the warning as is follows:"We warn about cave excursions in the Eldvörp area on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Deadly gases were measured yesterday ofin a cave close to a parking lot, popular for hikers."The area is indeed very beautiful and a great place for hiking, but you might actually save your life by avoiding the area for now.Instead, watch this beautiful footage of Eldvörp and enjoy the magic: