Earth Changes
Possible magma accumulation on Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland
Jelena Ćirić
Iceland Review
Mon, 27 Jan 2020 11:41 UTC
A statement from the Icelandic Met Office asserts that, while earthquake swarms are not unusual in the area, "[t]he fact that an inflation is occurring alongside the earthquake swarm is a cause for closer concern and closer monitoring." The inflation is occurring just west of Þorbjörn mountain, near the town of Grindavík, and is unusually rapid, around 3-4 mm per day. It has accumulated to 2cm to date and is most likely a sign of magma accumulation at a depth of just a few kilometres. It is not certain that magma accumulation is causing the inflation, but if such is the case, then, according to the Met Office, "the accumulation is very small."
A public community meeting will be held in Grindavík this afternoon at 4.00pm. There, the situation will be discussed with the Department of Civil Protection, scientists, and first responders. The Met Office has increased its 24/7 monitoring of the area.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
Quote of the Day
We are more often treacherous through weakness than through calculation.
- Francois De La Rochefoucauld
Recent Comments
They were asked to leave politely and have ignored that request
"Question: how in heck did the Taliban shoot down that particular plane? They don't have the tech, much less the necessary intel..." Answer; "The...
The aircraft in the footage appeared to show a US air force E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node . It has been described by the air force...
The Taliban in Afghanistan claimed to have shot down a US spy plane in eastern Afghanistan killing all onboard. Death to the invaders by a...
That's one way to look at it..(not saying it's not valid)...however from a Sidereal zodiac...the south node(Ketu) is moving through Sagittarius...