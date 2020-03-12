© Twitter / @EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered to shut down all schools and universities amid the Covid-19 outbreak - but has also rejected the idea of shutting down the national borders arguing that the virus has "no passport."Macron refused to commit to any border closures as he addressed the nation on Thursday, though he left the possibility open of doing so as part of an EU-wide agreement in the future."This virus does not have a passport," Macron said, dissuading citizens from thinking in terms of national borders. "We will undoubtedly take measures to close borders, but only when it is relevant...It is at the European level that we have built our freedoms."The president also dangled hope of a cure for the virus, noting that "Europe has all the assets to offer the world, in the coming months, the antidote to Covid-19."