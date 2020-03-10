© Global Look Press/Matthias Balk/dpa



Austria is imposing a blanket ban on all people entering from Italy unless they have a medical certificate, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has proclaimed, though Austrians currently in Italy are strongly encouraged to return."There will be an entry ban for people [travelling] from Italy to Austria, with," Kurz said on Tuesday, as cited by local media.Meanwhile,Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said police will scrutinize movement at the Italian border.the official said, noting that cross-border traffic in both directions has already dropped by more than half., which is considered by many to be "a very small number," Kurz acknowledged. But its lethality is so high that the government can't go soft on the disease, he explained.The sweeping measures come as all of Italy has been placed under quarantine by decree of the prime minister, with the government stepping up its efforts to contain the Covid-2019 outbreak. The deadly disease has so far affected more than 9,000 people in the country - home to 60 million - and has killed 463.