Kamala Harris is the latest former presidential candidate to endorse Joe Biden despite major clashes on the campaign trail,Harris now claims there is "no one better prepared than Joe [Biden] to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office."Harris previously clashed with Biden on the campaign trail over the former vice president's stance on issues like school busing, while Biden criticized Harris' background as a prosecutor in California."There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me," Harris said in an emotionally charged moment at a debate last June, which dominated the headlines for weeks."I was a public defender. I was not a prosecutor," Biden said."Remember when the gullible, brain-dead media believed that she was sincerely outraged about Joe Biden's comments on busing from the 70s," journalist Michael Tracey tweeted in reaction to Harris' endorsement.This change of heart has caused many to wonder whether the senator from California is eyeing a vice-presidential role."I predicted when Kamala Harris suspended her campaign that she would run silent for a few months, get a charisma makeover from Democrat pros, and be reborn as a VP pick. Watch for that upgrade. I think we already see it here," 'Dilbert' creator and author Scott Adams tweeted in reaction to a video of Harris announcing her endorsement.In a public statement explaining her endorsement,"Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one," Harris said, adding thatBiden is currently leading the Democratic nomination race, having almost 100 more delegates than Bernie Sanders. Former opponents Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg, and John Delaney have all endorsed Biden.