"Open, iceless seas" in the North Pole described by Dutch sailors in wooden ships in 1665
Sun, 08 Mar 2020 12:00 UTC
The paper highlights various voyages to the North Pole throughout the 17th-18th centuries with meticulous detail. It appears, according to the article, that many wooden ships penetrated as far north as the 89th latitude in 'open iceless seas' during this time — as in 1665 and 1675.
A bit far-fetched?
Perhaps, on the face of it... but there is some good evidence out there which may suggest otherwise.
Today we know about the role of Ocean Oscillations and their relation to climate.
ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) is a major driver of immediate temperature change across the Globe, but little is known about the roles of the AMO (Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation) and PDO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation).
The current author, along with some others, is under the opinion that both the AMO and PDO are anticorrelate with arctic warmth and arctic sea ice decline. When both Ocean cycles of the AMO and PDO are warm, a greater amount of heat is circulated around the arctic region hence Arctic 'Amplification' whereas when the cycles are colder arctic sea ice and arctic cold increases.
Of course, most of the warming in the 1930's and post 1980's can be explained by the changing oscillations of the AMO and the PDO.
Some alarmists have pointed out that the years 1665 & 1675 occurred during a severe cold spell within the Little Ice Age — the period between 1645-1715 known as the Maunder Minimum — therefore making it highly unlikely that these voyages are true... but look at the graph below:
The author is not under the opinion that Arctic Ice was non-existent during the Maunder Minimum, but it's not overly far-fetched to suggest that during the seasonal sea ice minimum phases of late August, September, and early October sea ice may have been lower than the present...
...perhaps like 1665 and 1675.
