Thank you, Shell, for finally doing the right thing.Sunday March 8 is the most important day of the year for women all over the world: International Womxn's Day (and if you have difficulty pronouncing that, congratulations, you are a bigot). Yes, Sunday is the day when ALL women are recognized, not just the ones with biologically recognized female parts. Chaka Khan famously sang: 'I'm every woman'. Thankfully today she would be called out as the TERF she is because the correct term is 'womxn' ().For the sake of clarity alone, I will continue to use the official day's title within this article and hope that one day the majority of cisgender 'women' stop being so bloody selfish with their gatekeeping of words and let womxn with penises have the final say.So anyway, as is tradition, on the run up to International Women's Day we've seen large corporations falling over themselves to prove just how much they value women by signaling their virtue like the Bat Sign across all of social media. For instance, Shell , a British-Dutch oil and gas company, have added an apostrophe to their company name (at one of their gas stations) so that it reads 'She'll'. As in 'She will' to show support and solidarity with women's struggles.Now I'm sure my fellow women will join me in saying that this has been a long time coming. I remember reading how the suffragettes campaigned ceaselessly throughout the early 1900s to try and persuade The Royal Dutch Shell Group to add an apostrophe to their name, but no dice. Amelia Pinkspittle famously nailed herself to the entrance of the Shell Group's office where she remained for three weeks until she was tragically crushed to death when the managing director flung open the door to demand that she desist with her 'nonsensical lady-brained fripperies'.Now, in 2020, almost 60 years later, Shell has chosen to acknowledge these women's efforts and agreed to make a minor, temporary change to the logo of one of their gas stations in San Dimas, in order to show solidarity with women across the globe. Tears fill my eyes as I type this because the significance of this gesture cannot be overstated.