Three people, including two stone traders, were killed and five others injured in lightning strikes in Sylhet and Gaibandha districts on Friday.In Sylhet, five stone traders were severely injured as a thunderbolt struck them in Anforer Banker area in Gowainghat upazila in the early hours when they took shelter in a tin-shed house.All of them were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead, said Atikuzzaman Junel, sub-inspector of Gowainghat Police Station.The deceased were identified as Noor Mia, 35, and Moyna Mia, 24, son of Israil Ali of Birmongol Noapara village.Md Nazmus Sakib, upazila nirbahi officer, said the upazila administration provided Tk 40,000 to each family of the deceased and Tk 10,000 to the injured each.In Gaibandha, a housewife was killed and three people were injured after being struck by lightning at Bolram village in Sundarganj upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Kabita Rani, wife of Robi Chandra of the village.Locals said the injured were taken to Sundarganj Health Complex.