One person is missing after being swept away by flash floods in Poso Regency, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 03 March 2020.Disaster authorities said the incident occurred after heavy rains caused flooding in a mountainous area of the regency, dragging with it mud, logs and flood debris.Elsewhere on the island of Sulawesi, disaster authorities also reported flooding in North Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi on 03 March.Flooding affected Sangkub, Bintauna, East Bolangitang and West Bolangintang districts after heavy rain caused the collapse of river embankments.Full damage assessments are yet to be completed, although as of 04 March no fatalities had been reported.