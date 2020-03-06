Earth Changes
1 missing, 900 displaced after floods destroy homes in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
Floodlist
Wed, 04 Mar 2020 13:53 UTC
Disaster authorities said the incident occurred after heavy rains caused flooding in a mountainous area of the regency, dragging with it mud, logs and flood debris.
The flooding caused 900 people to evacuate their homes. At least 10 houses were washed away and completely destroyed. A further 60 houses were damaged, at least 11 of them severely.
Elsewhere on the island of Sulawesi, disaster authorities also reported flooding in North Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi on 03 March.
Flooding affected Sangkub, Bintauna, East Bolangitang and West Bolangintang districts after heavy rain caused the collapse of river embankments. Residential and agricultural areas were left under as much as 1.2 metres of water. Heavy rain also triggered landslides in the area.
Full damage assessments are yet to be completed, although as of 04 March no fatalities had been reported.
