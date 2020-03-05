Earth Changes
Big cat fatally attacks man in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Mexico News Daily
Thu, 05 Mar 2020 14:18 UTC
A man of around 50 years of age was found dead on Sunday in the community of Cerro Gordo. The nature of the wounds found on his body have led authorities to believe that the attack was carried out by a species of large cat.
México state Governor Alfredo del Mazo Maza issued an alert for the communities of Cerro Gordo and El Pinal del Marquesado and urged residents not to go to the area where the attack occurred.
The Ministry of Education took the extreme measure of cancelling classes on Wednesday, announcing that the suspension is indefinite while authorities from the state Commission of National Parks and Forests (Cepanaf) search for the animal.
The suspension includes seven primary and six secondary schools.
State and municipal authorities are carrying out surveillance operations in the municipality.
"The municipal environmental department has already been in contact with specialized personnel from Cepanaf ... and [the federal environmental agency] Profepa with the aim of searching the area, finding the cat and taking it to a zoo," said Valle de Bravo Mayor Mauricio Osorio on his Facebook page.
Authorities took DNA samples of the animal found on the body to ascertain what type of feline might have carried out the attack. They also set up camera traps that will help obtain specific data in order to confirm the species.
In addition to agents from Cepanaf, Profepa and the Ministry of the Environment, there are also personnel from the National Protected Areas Commission, the México state Attorney General's Office and state and municipal Civil Protection in the area.
Marines and state police have also been deployed to the municipality to aid local police in security operations.
Source: Reforma (sp)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Big cat fatally attacks man in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
- Volcanic Mount Semeru spews hot clouds as far as 3km in East Java, Indonesia
- Cyber soldiers penetrate the Skripal case
- Terrorists poison themselves with chemical weapons in Idlib after trying to use them against Syrian army - Russian MоD
- Turkey to deploy special forces to Greek border to prevent Athens pushing migrants back
- The coronavirus is not as deadly as they want us to think
- Australia's newswire axed after 85 years, blames Google, Facebook & free digital media
- Saudi Arabia suspends Mecca pilgrimage for citizens, residents due to coronavirus concerns
- US strikes Taliban after Afghan security personnel killed in attacks, just hours after "very good" chat with Trump
- This ain't no foolin' around
- "Blackmail": EU strongly rejects Turkey's use of migrants at border, offers €60 million in aid
- Russia sends another warship to Syria through Bosphorus amid Idlib escalation
- US Supreme Court rules illegal immigrants can't be shielded from ID theft prosecution
- Dr. Oz: HPV vaccine linked to autoimmune events
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Lightning bolt kills 2 teachers, injures 15 students in Uganda
- SOTT Focus: The 'Coronavirus Pandemic': Lies, Damned Lies, And Infection Numbers
- The 4 laws of muscle
- How the Senate paved the way for coronavirus profiteering, and how Congress could undo it
- Flashback: Stop saying Biden is the 'most electable'. Trump will run rings round him
- Cyber soldiers penetrate the Skripal case
- Turkey to deploy special forces to Greek border to prevent Athens pushing migrants back
- US strikes Taliban after Afghan security personnel killed in attacks, just hours after "very good" chat with Trump
- "Blackmail": EU strongly rejects Turkey's use of migrants at border, offers €60 million in aid
- Russia sends another warship to Syria through Bosphorus amid Idlib escalation
- US Supreme Court rules illegal immigrants can't be shielded from ID theft prosecution
- SOTT Focus: The 'Coronavirus Pandemic': Lies, Damned Lies, And Infection Numbers
- Flashback: Stop saying Biden is the 'most electable'. Trump will run rings round him
- India summons Iran envoy after Foreign Minister's tweet on Delhi violence
- What's going on in the Arctic with the Svalbard 'doomsday' seed vault?
- India & Pakistan officially becoming nuclear powers would spell 'disaster' for non-proliferation treaty - Moscow
- Assad calls differences with Ankara 'illogical': Syrian people have not been hostile toward Turkish
- Putin-Erdogan meeting: A storm is expected over the mother-of-all battles in Idlib
- Chinese accuse CIA hackers of 11-year attack in new cyber report
- Lost down the memory hole: Salisbury poisoning unleashed the Russian bogeyman ... but where are the Skripals 2 years on?
- Standing up to Turkey: Austria's chancellor is the only EU leader prepared to call out President Erdogan over weaponizing refugees
- Russian MoD: Turkish outposts in Idlib have 'merged' have terrorist fortifications
- Super Tuesday fallout: How the Democrat clown show went down
- Trump campaign suing WaPo for 'millions of dollars' over 'false and defamatory' statements on 'Russia collusion'
- DNC scrambles to change debate threshold after Gabbard qualifies
- Terrorists poison themselves with chemical weapons in Idlib after trying to use them against Syrian army - Russian MоD
- The coronavirus is not as deadly as they want us to think
- Australia's newswire axed after 85 years, blames Google, Facebook & free digital media
- Saudi Arabia suspends Mecca pilgrimage for citizens, residents due to coronavirus concerns
- This ain't no foolin' around
- How the Senate paved the way for coronavirus profiteering, and how Congress could undo it
- Revolving door: Arms manufacturers hire former military to push through sales in Ottawa
- IOC confirms Rodchenkov didn't personally sign documents used as evidence in doping case against Russians, lawyer says
- Coronavirus global death rate at 3.4 percent, Olympics delay a possibility
- Iran to temporarily free 54,000 prisoners as coronavirus spreads
- European Defence Agency cancels all meetings as two EU officials test positive for Coronavirus in Brussels
- Coronavirus begins its advance in the USA and Europe
- Former United Auto Workers official pleads guilty to corruption and embezzlement charges
- Taylor Swift's The Man isn't a brave stand against misogyny, it's a cheap shot for 'feminist' clichés
- Becoming what they hate? Swedish ad celebrates 'womanspreading', years after feminists raged against uncouth male sitting posture
- Marianne Williamson says former candidates endorsing Biden was a 'coup', 'result of a strategized, orchestrated plan'
- Credit meltdown coming, gold & silver a safe haven against inflation
- Why are stocks crashing?
- Indian gang rape & murder convicts get yet another execution delay, triggering rage on social media
- Israelis choose a rightwing government - over rightwing-lite government
- As farming developed, so did cooperation — and violence
- Proof of a mysterious lost ancient GLOBAL Civilization?
- Rare 15th-century bust discovered in England
- Megiddo: The archaeology of Armageddon - No sign of King Solomon
- The Waco siege: What happened when the Feds laid siege to the Branch Davidian compound
- Amazing Ancient Cave Dwellings of Armenia
- Thousands of Denisovan tools reveal skilled Stone Age technologies
- Laser tech reveals secrets of 100km Maya road
- Farming gave us salmonella, ancient DNA suggests
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zarathustra Returns! What We Can Learn From The Persian Prophet
- Unknown Iron Age kingdom discovered under mound in central Turkey
- Giant armadillo fossils discovered in dried-up riverbed
- Humans survived largest known volcanic eruption
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- Study: When humans stop hunting and gathering, bones get weak
- Syria's 'lost province': The Hatay question returns
- Mythical founder Romulus tomb rediscovered beneath the Forum in Rome
- Fossils discovered in the Sahara reveal catfish and tilapia swam in rivers 12,000 years ago
- 28,500 year old fossil site supports date for dog domestication during Ice Age
- Solzhenitsyn and Suvorov: Is reading the "anti-Russian traitors" a good or bad idea?
- Episode 4 of 'Secrets of the Cell': Broken wolves and other evolutionary conundrums
- New era in medicine? Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness
- Matching sex chromosomes is the secret to long life says new study
- Parrots are the second animal found that can grasp probabilities
- Physicists postulate new dark matter candidate
- Black hole photobombs asteroid Bennu
- New study shows egg stem cells do not exist
- Length of pregnancy alters the child's DNA says study
- Altitude's effects on breathing due to genetics says researchers
- Hemp is the new plastic: 3 companies that ditched regular plastic for hemp plastic
- Hemolithin: Extraterrestrial protein discovered in meteorite for the first time
- Volcanic lightning and what we can learn from the 2018 Anak Krakatau eruption
- SpaceX's Starship SN1 prototype blows up during pressure test on its Texas pad
- Pioneering Australian technology holds promise of unlimited, clean and safe energy
- Scientists finally confirm a 50-year-old mechanical theory
- How plants have been using humans
- Physicists accidentally discover new way to manipulate electric charge, promising monumental changes in technology
- Best of the Web: Asteroid invasion: Since three years ago, Earth has had an additional moon! - UPDATE
- Believing misconceptions and misinformation surrounding energy solutions could be rather costly
- Meet 'Hector the Convector': The worlds most consistent thunderstorm
- Big cat fatally attacks man in Valle de Bravo, Mexico
- Volcanic Mount Semeru spews hot clouds as far as 3km in East Java, Indonesia
- Lightning bolt kills 2 teachers, injures 15 students in Uganda
- Army deployed as Northland, New Zealand experiences 'worst drought on record'
- Severe winter weather kills over 55,700 livestock in the province of Khuvsgul, Mongolia
- Alarming rise in dolphins washed up dead on Irish beaches - at least 37 so far in 2020
- Revelstoke Mountain in British Columbia sees 9.3 metres (30.5 feet) of snow this season and still counting
- Residents horrified as wildfire consumes all around them in nightmarish scenes in Argentina
- 4 metres (13 feet) of snow in 3 weeks at Glencoe Mountain Resort in Scotland
- Massive sinkhole opens up in Toms River, New Jersey
- Elderly woman dies in vicious dog attack in Kerala, India
- At least 18 people killed by floods and landslides after 11 inches of rain in 12 hours in São Paulo state, Brazil
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Dust cyclone - 100 year rain records - Beets beaten down
- Wettest February in Ireland since records began in 1850
- Indonesia's most active volcano, Mt. Merapi, spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air
- Exclusion zone & aviation ALERT triggered as Indonesia's most active volcano violently erupts
- Up to 17 inches of new snow for Tahoe ski resorts over weekend
- Best of the Web: 8 dead, hundreds of buildings destroyed as monster tornadoes tear through Nashville, Tennessee - UPDATE: Death toll increases to 22
- Mass death of about 50 white-throated laughingthrushes in Uttarakhand, India
- More than 1,000 dead birds found in Sikeston, Missouri
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball widely reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Dr. Oz: HPV vaccine linked to autoimmune events
- The 4 laws of muscle
- Tons of vitamin C to Wuhan
- Leading scientists agree: Current limits on saturated fats no longer justified
- The hidden risks of pesticides
- There's no evidence full-fat dairy is bad for kids, study says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Meat and Mood - Does Red Meat Consumption Really Lead to Depression?
- Three intravenous vitamin C research studies approved for treating COVID-19
- Minnesota mother fights for bill to allow son with seizures to receive CBD oil at school
- SOTT Focus: Why The Only Thing Influenza May Kill is Germ Theory (Corona Virus-Related)
- Is the coronavirus outbreak a hoax?
- Obesity similar to premature aging say scientists
- First known case of person who urinates alcohol discovered
- The Great Placebo scandal
- Rep. Heidi Sampson: Yes, Big Pharma pulls the strings
- Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19
- Best of the Web: 2020: The year the vaccine pendulum swings?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
- Even after FDA approval 1 in 3 drugs have safety issues
- Vegan foods are ruining the planet
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- Study shows women who are surrounded by plants are happier and live longer
- Stress in small children separated from their parents may alter genes
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- The Theory of Positive Disintegration 101: On Becoming Your Authentic Self
- Meditation changes the function and structure of the brain in a positive way
- Why mushroom-picking is the best form of mindfulness
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
Defending the homeland against terrorism
Quote of the Day
Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
I received a great email from Caitlin Johnstone this morning about Joe and his dementia. She has highlighted the fact that Trump and his team will...
It is only deadly to Chinese, Italian and Iranian people...How does that work?
And yet today, the CBC, Canada's propaganda news outlet has a headline screaming that our ski resorts will be shuttered in a few years because...
"People Have Just Gone Nuts": Wealthy NY Suburb Gripped By Hysteria After Local Family Diagnosed With Covid-19 [Link] Coronavirus vs. the Mass...
We want the Avro Arrow back. F*#k General Dynamics