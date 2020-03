A British woman who ran a shelter for stray dogs in Egypt has been found partially eaten by the pooches she cared for — dying just days after she admitted running out of food for them, according to reports.Johnstone — who had lived in Egypt for 16 years to care for the animals — had admitted in a frustrated Facebook post late last month that she had failed to raise enough money for dog food."So the dogs couldn't be fed today," she wrote at the time.However, friends who run a Facebook page for her shelter insisted the animals would never kill their "guardian angel," believing instead that she fell unconscious while attempting to feed the animals."We absolutely refute any suggestion that she died because of a dog attack," wrote the admins for the page , calling them "longterm friends" of the dead woman."We do not know exactly and to the best of our knowledge no one else does either, most likely the truth will never come out," they wrote, while battling to try to keep the animals safe.They praised her for "saving neglected and suffering animals" and fighting for them "when they had no one else.""Janet will forever be in our hearts, she helped so many," they wrote, sending "heartfelt condolences firstly to all her fur babies."A spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office told the Sun, "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Egypt and are in contact with the Egyptian authorities."Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."