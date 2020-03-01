The former Marine reported for The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers, the AP, CBS and others.
Austin's disappearance in 2012.
In August Austin's parents pleaded for the return of their son.
Syrian jihadists released video in October 2012 of US reporter Austin Tice blindfolded after his capture. The Islamists were chanting "Allahu Akbar" as they marched Tice from their truck out into the wilderness.
Robert O'Brien, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, says Austin Tice is alive.
A freelance journalist from Texas abducted in Syria over half a decade ago is still alive, according to US officials.On Friday night the mother of Austin Tice announced that Austin Tice is still alive but neocons will not allow the Trump administration to negotiate with Syria for his release.
Robert O'Brien, US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, said Tuesday investigators have "every reason to believe" that Austin Tice, who was taken in August 2012, is being held captive in Syria — but didn't elaborate on the reporter's condition...
...Washington has declined to identify who they believe is holding the former US Marines captain. The Syrians say they have no clue where he is.
Comment: #FREEAUSTINTICE Vanished: The Story of U.S. Journalist Austin Tice who went missing in Syria in 2012