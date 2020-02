THE HATAY QUESTION IN SYRIAN-TURKISH RELATIONS

THE HATAY QUESTION DURING 2011 AND 2012

A RETURN TO IRREDENTISM IN RHETORIC ONLY?

Emma Lundgren Jörum, PhD in political science, is the author of Beyond Syria's Borders: A History of Territorial Conflicts in the Middle East (I. B. Tauris, forthcoming March 2014), which deals with Syrian policies toward Hatay, Lebanon, and the Golan Heights.

For decades, November 30 had come and gone in silence in Syria, but not in 2013. In various ways, Syrian media instead chose to highlight the fact that seventy-four years had now passed since the 1939 Turkish annexation of Hatay Province , or Liwa Iskanderoun as it is known in Arabic — an annexation that Syria has never formally recognized.The 1939 annexation met with heavy protests in Syria, which was then still struggling for its own independence from France. Even if the French decision was accepted in practice (at least on the decisionmaking level) as a necessary concession to secure Syrian independence, this didn't mean that Syria would let the issue go.Although Hatay has long constituted an irritant in Syrian-Turkish relations, it has never been a burning issue. Syrian governments would only bring it up openly in times of particularly tense relations, such as during the 1958-1961 United Arab Republic, when Syria was part of an Arab-nationalist union with Egypt, and in the run-up to a conflict over then Syrian president Hafez al-Assad's sponsorship of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist Kurdish party in Turkey, in 1998. The Hatay question would resurge in these instances to add fuel to the fire, but then it would disappear just as quickly as tempers cooled.Syrian-Turkish relations began to improve considerably in the early 2000s, after Syria expelled PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in 1998 and after new leaders had taken the reins in both countries — Bashar al-Assad in Syria in 2000 and the Justice and Development Party in Turkey in 2002.As relations improved, Syrian officials took care to signal that while the Hatay issue had not been solved, it was also not a priority and would not be allowed to stand in the way of prospering bilateral relations.As the Syrian crisis evolved, the Hatay issue resurfaced in more ways than one.During the first eighteen months of the Syrian crisis, it was clear that Syria did not wish to raise the issue of Hatay and add to the already-tense Syrian-Turkish relations. For instance, as Syrian refugees poured into Hatay in summer 2011, Syrian media reported that these refugees were in Turkey and not in "occupied Syrian territory." And when Syria accidentally downed a Turkish jet off the Syrian coast in June 2012, a very clear message was sent to Turkey via Syrian television: the map that displayed the route of the plane was strikingly different from other Syrian maps — it had the border separating Hatay from Syria clearly marked.New schoolbooks printed by Syrian opposition groups based in Turkey have removed Hatay from maps of Syria (although Syrian rebels forgot to do the same on the map used at a September 2013 press conference in Istanbul , causing a good deal of commotion). In late 2012, there were also allegations that opposition forces had secretly agreed that a post-Assad Syria would recognize Turkish sovereignty over Hatay While Hatay has undoubtedly made a forceful comeback in Syrian media and is now once again explicitly mentioned as occupied Syrian territory, nothing suggests that the new rhetoric is indicative of a deeper change in the view that has quietly guided Syrian policy ever since 1939 — that Hatay was unjustly taken away but that it is now Turkish territory.