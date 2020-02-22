Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, were arrested after evidence of the attack on the boys, who are twins, was posted to Snapchat.
"Y'all scared, just like your president ... America is not great, (expletive)," Smith could allegedly be heard saying on a Snapchat video obtained by police, according to a report from NWI.Perry-Jones was also heard asking one of the boys if he was a Trump fan in the video, which the boy responded that he was.
NWI reports: "Snapchat video obtained by police shows the Malibu, driven by Perry-Jones, swerve the wheels sharply 'as if he saw the boys and wanted to hit them with the vehicle' while yelling 'Y'all better get home,' court records state."
The couple was also heard swearing at the boys and demanding that they "pull that flag down." They also threatened to beat them up if they reported the incident to police. Perry-Jones said that if police questioned him, he would claim that the boys called him a racial slur.
Perry-Jones drove through several people's yard to chase the boys.
"One of the boys told detectives Smith snatched their flag while filming the video, so they chased after the car. Only after the boys threatened to call police did the couple drop the flag and intentionally run it over with their vehicle before fleeing the area, records state," the NWI report explains.
The couple has been charged with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness. They were also each charged with one count each of theft and criminal mischief.
Police say that the delay in arresting them is because they were waiting for information from Snapchat.