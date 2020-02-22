"Y'all scared, just like your president ... America is not great, (expletive)," Smith could allegedly be heard saying on a Snapchat video obtained by police, according to a report from NWI.

An Indiana couple has been arrested for driving two teenage boys on bikes off the road while shouting threats at them in July.Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, were arrested after evidence of the attack on the boys, who are twins, was posted to Snapchat.Perry-Jones was also heard asking one of the boys if he was a Trump fan in the video, which the boy responded that he was."One of the boys told detectives Smith snatched their flag while filming the video, so they chased after the car. Only after the boys threatened to call police did the couple drop the flag and intentionally run it over with their vehicle before fleeing the area, records state," the NWI report explains.Police say that the delay in arresting them is because they were waiting for information from Snapchat.