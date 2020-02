© Image via Pexels/Victor Tangermann

An international team of neuroscientists scanned the brains of lifelong bullies and found something grim: Bullies' brains appear to be physically smaller than other brains.For the study , published in prestigious journal The Lancet, the team used an MRI machine to examine the brains of 652 participants.A key exception: The brains of people who exhibited anti-social behavior as teenagers but not as adults showed no such abnormalities. That's good news for reformed bullies, but bad news for the lifers.What remains hazy is the question of causation — are the brains of bullies small because they're bullies, or do they become bullies because of their small brains?