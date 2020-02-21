Society's Child
New York City taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud
ABC News
Thu, 20 Feb 2020 06:05 UTC
A taxicab medallion, often seen bolted to a vehicle's hood, is a numbered plate required to operate a yellow cab. James is alleging that the TLC played a role in inflating the price of thousands of medallions over a 14-year period, 2004 to 2017, sometimes by more than 200%.
"Government should be a source of justice, not a vehicle for fraudulent practices," James said in a statement, announcing a notice of claim for $810 million. She's alleging the city profited by that same amount selling medallions and by collecting a 5% tax on third-party transfers.
"These taxi medallions were marketed as a pathway to the American Dream, but instead became a trapdoor of despair for medallion owners harmed by the TLC's unlawful practices," she added.
The government, instead of creating a fair marketplace, "engaged in a scheme that defrauded hundreds of medallion owners, leaving many with no choice but to work day and night to pay off their overpriced medallions," James alleges.
The TLC's actions affected "some of the city's most financially exposed immigrant families," she added.
The TLC promoted medallions as investments with greater returns than the stock market, a statement from James' office alleges. It also set up an artificial floor for bids and permitted taxicab brokers and large owners to "bid up" medallion prices.
The price of an individual taxi medallion sold at an auction skyrocketed 240% from 2004 to 2014, from $283,300 to $965,000.
Even when the TLC knew medallions were overvalued, it failed to disclose that to buyers, according to James' office.
Freddi Goldstein, press secretary at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office, told ABC News in a statement that they have been "working tirelessly" to clean up the crisis.
"We have spent the last six years putting money back into the pockets of drivers, and attempting to curb the harm from Uber, years before anyone else wanted to recognize the threat," the statement said. "If the Attorney General wants to launch a frivolous investigation into the very administration that has done nothing but work to improve the situation, this is what she'll find."
James' legal action comes after the taxi medallion industry has been embroiled in controversy for months.
In May 2019, The New York Times published a multi-part investigation that put a spotlight on the allegedly predatory lending practices that trapped hundreds of low-income cab drivers with millions of dollars in debt.
In August, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City lawmakers wrote a letter to several federal financial and banking regulators demanding tighter oversight of lending in the taxi medallion industry.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Fake email 'from outside the country' made Ukrainians throw stones at Wuhan evacuees, BuzzFeed report implies
- New York City taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud
- Couple has been buying land near a tiger reserve and letting forest grow back so big cats can roam
- Russia and Ukraine together would be a powerhouse, competitors will do anything to tear us apart - Putin
- Gotcha! Physicists trap, photograph individual atoms in groundbreaking experiment
- Benefits of walking in the rain
- No racism here: Israeli taxi app 'Gett' sued for service option used to avoid Arab drivers
- Bloomberg takes a beating from ALL the Democrats at Nevada debate, but it's still Sanders' race to lose
- Bloomberg to pay hundreds of people $2,500 a month to praise him on their personal social media feeds: Report
- 'America's defeat': NYT shredded online for op-ed by Taliban leader wanted by the FBI
- Saudis 'intercept missiles fired from Yemen' as Pompeo tours kingdom with 'Iranian threat' show & promotes US air defenses
- US military contradicts MSM narrative, admits Idlib is 'magnet' for terrorists, Russia and Syria make gains in region
- Ukrainian villagers STONE buses bringing countrymen evacuated from Wuhan to coronavirus quarantine
- Huge waterspout caught on camera off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand
- 9 dead after 'racist' man goes on shooting spree at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany - UPDATE
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Tamil Nadu, India
- Heart doctors 'held back stent death data'
- Study reveals how too much fluoride causes defects in tooth enamel
- Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Russia and Ukraine together would be a powerhouse, competitors will do anything to tear us apart - Putin
- Bloomberg takes a beating from ALL the Democrats at Nevada debate, but it's still Sanders' race to lose
- Bloomberg to pay hundreds of people $2,500 a month to praise him on their personal social media feeds: Report
- Saudis 'intercept missiles fired from Yemen' as Pompeo tours kingdom with 'Iranian threat' show & promotes US air defenses
- US military contradicts MSM narrative, admits Idlib is 'magnet' for terrorists, Russia and Syria make gains in region
- Bloomberg's rising polls show the power of billionaire narrative control
- Best of the Web: REVEALED: The British government's covert propaganda campaign in Syria
- Turkey faces strategic defeat in Idlib after failing to live up to its commitments on Syria
- Best of the Web: Trump, Roger Stone, and The Guardian: Seeing through the lies - US edition
- Roger Stone's conviction could be the last hope to save RussiaGate
- Putin: "No one mentioned Mishustin, except me" - new Russian PM wasn't on the original shortlist
- Total wasters: Pentagon IG Report finds $716 million in equipment destined for Syrian rebels left to rust
- Terrorists launch major attack against Syrian Army in Idlib, 'pro-Turkish' militants involved
- End of an era as Surkov leaves Kremlin: Will it signal new dawn between Russia & Ukraine?
- Washington Post claims elites should run elections; quietly edits article after public outrage ensues
- Lawyer tells court Trump offered WikiLeaks' Julian Assange a pardon if he admitted Russia was not involved hacking of DNC emails
- 'Cokehead, womanizing, fag': New book of quotes by Michael Bloomberg paints a damning picture of Democratic presidential candidate
- Deep State Mayor Pete: Might former Naval intelligence officer Buttigieg be a CIA asset?
- Maduro says US plotting to invade Venezuela, country 'not afraid of combat'
- Israel plans new settlement on occupied land earmarked for 'Muslim tourism' in Trump plan
- Fake email 'from outside the country' made Ukrainians throw stones at Wuhan evacuees, BuzzFeed report implies
- New York City taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud
- No racism here: Israeli taxi app 'Gett' sued for service option used to avoid Arab drivers
- 'America's defeat': NYT shredded online for op-ed by Taliban leader wanted by the FBI
- Ukrainian villagers STONE buses bringing countrymen evacuated from Wuhan to coronavirus quarantine
- 9 dead after 'racist' man goes on shooting spree at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany - UPDATE
- Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
- 'This should go well': Trolling and worry as Twitter reveals plan to flag 'lies & misinformation'
- UN: 14 children among at least 22 dead in Cameroon massacre
- China seeks help of its tech giants to track coronavirus with QR codes
- Hollywood will now 'spellcheck' its scripts and advertising for lack of diversity
- Best of the Web: How Jewish-American pedophiles hide from justice in Israel
- Cry a river for penny-pinching firms moaning that Brits will get jobs now that Brexit has locked door for unskilled EU workers
- Make no mistake: Burger King's vaunted 'real food' burger without additives will still KILL YOU
- Workplaces are imperfect, but they don't need Orwellian 'thought police' tech to enforce inclusivity
- Prince Andrew told 'reveal what you know' as he faces fresh demand to 'tell FBI everything' about Epstein
- Court rejects Huawei's lawsuit over federal defense spending law
- Ukraine bans Zelenskiy film over inclusion of Russian co-star
- Hamas is quick to call for rallies, but not to support those who suffer losses - Protester
- 'More interested in pipelines than indigenous people': Trudeau faces activists' wrath over yet ANOTHER contentious energy project
- Stone Age hunter-gatherers' diet may have been full of heavy-metals, and during a time of sea level rise
- Earliest interbreeding event between ancient human populations discovered
- Radar clues reignite debate over hidden burial chambers
- Best of the Web: Mysterious egalitarian 'megasites' could rewrite history of world's first cities
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zoroastrianism: The Ancient System of Values That Sought to Change The World, And Did
- Neanderthal skeleton dated to 70,000 years ago discovered at 'flower burial' site in Iraq
- The Italian 'Years of Lead' and secret 'strategy of tension' that may be a foreshadowing of America's future
- Earliest evidence of ancient plant foods discovered in Australia
- Egypt: Great Pyramid exposed after tiny robot explores mystery shaft in Queen's Chamber
- Flashback Best of the Web: Canada has a momumental Ukrainian Nazi problem
- 5,200-year-old grains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange, climate was warmer and more humid
- Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
- Last mammoths plagued by genetic defects
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Gotcha! Physicists trap, photograph individual atoms in groundbreaking experiment
- Genes from scratch: Far more common and important than we thought
- 40 Trillion cells in your body and each poses a mystery! Part II of "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Alibaba research institute develops AI-powered algorithm that identifies coronavirus infections with 96% accuracy
- Hackers can trick a Tesla car into accelerating by 50 miles per hour
- Best of the Web: The plasma universe and Max Planck's musical space-time revisited
- More efficient rocket engines developed by scientist
- Darwinist Jerry Coyne jumps into the Dawkins eugenics fray
- If human eugenics wouldn't work, human evolution has a big problem
- Dynamic system of feedback loops: A mathematical model unlocks the secrets of vision
- Unknown layer of information discovered in RNA
- Astronomers detect strange gas movements near the centre of our galaxy
- The intelligent design in birds, insects inspire aeronautic research and more
- University of Massachusetts scientists create electricity out of thin air
- The lost continent of Zealandia hides clues to the Ring of Fire's birth
- Is Betelgeuse dying? Star continues to get dimmer and dimmer
- Electricity 'out of thin air' developed by scientist
- New electronic state of matter discovered
- The mycelium revolution is upon us
- Sex is binary: Scientists speak up for the empirical reality of biological sex
- Couple has been buying land near a tiger reserve and letting forest grow back so big cats can roam
- Huge waterspout caught on camera off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Tamil Nadu, India
- Travel chaos in Norway as landslide closed Oslo to Bergen rail line after heavy snowfall
- Anchorage, Alaska sets daily record for high temperature and snowfall on same day
- Winter storm leaves 50 people stranded at mountain pass in South Norway - cars buried by up to 3 meters of snow
- Finnish Lapland covered by near-record levels of snow
- Hundreds evacuated due to floods following persistent heavy rain in North Argentina
- Heavy rainfall triggers landslide killing 4 in West Java, Indonesia
- Two named storms hit the UK within two successive weekends - "Climate change to blame!" bark the ill-informed
- Stray dogs maul 12-yr-old girl to death in Punjab, India
- Snowiest February ever at Breckenridge, Colorado - already 7.5 feet by the 17th
- UN calls for greater global effort in tackling locust invasion as June upsurge forecast
- Rare 'St. Elmo's Fire' captured by aircraft in North Atlantic
- Frosts in two regions of Colombia cause losses in more than 67,000 hectares of pastures and crops
- Almost twice as much snow as last year in north Norway - more than 7 feet
- Dozens of endemic Sumatran birds closer to extinction due to habitat loss, hunting
- Northwest Colorado records storm's highest snow total - 40 inches over weekend
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signals Earth's atmosphere is shifting into a new era
- Ecuador's 'Throat of fire' volcano signalling devastating 'potential collapse', scientists fear
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Benefits of walking in the rain
- Heart doctors 'held back stent death data'
- Study reveals how too much fluoride causes defects in tooth enamel
- A common cough syrup drug just passed another trial as Parkinson's treatment
- Researchers find a western-style diet can impair brain function
- 'Western-style' diet is making you fat and stupid, study says
- Best of the Web: Weighing down childhood: Are vaccines and glyphosate contributing to childhood obesity?
- Vitamin C may improve ventricular function, shorten ICU stay after heart bypass surgery
- Study finds sexual promiscuity dramatically increases cancer risk
- The benefits of intermittent fasting
- Understanding the basics of glyphosate
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #44 - Apocalypse Now - Is COVID-19 Our Day of Reckoning?
- Sometimes a placebo is not a placebo
- CBC office tries veganism for a month to find out if it's healthy. It's not
- Herd immunity: A false rationale for vaccine mandates
- Ebola may help fight against brain tumors - study
- Scientists discover protein that stimulates development of lung cancer and melanoma
- Water, the essential nutrient
- PCRM urge FDA to promote plant-based diet on Viagra labels
- How to prevent coronavirus? Start smoking
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Ripples in sky over Syria prompt speculation about electromagnetic weapons
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
Quote of the Day
The World has only one problem, Psychopaths. There are two basic types of Psychopaths, Social and Anti-Social. The essential feature of Psychopaths is a Pervasive, Obssesive-Compulsive desire to force their delusions on others. Psychopaths completely disregard and violate the Rights of others, particularly the Freedom of Association which includes the right not to associate and the Right to Love.
Recent Comments
A warm summer downpour is one of my favorite things [Link]
I once went to a UF football game that wasn't too cold at all (Sept. or Oct.) but it was nonstop rain. I put on my wetsuit vest and watched a fair...
Because these days, the only politically acceptable racism is reserved for white and/or poorer people, Christians and/or Muslims. Got it!? Nope....
How the F can a 'female transgender' still have male genitalia? Call it what you like: it's a man-made hermaphodite. WAFF!
Ever tried to avoid an Arab cab driver in NYC/NE? Good luck!