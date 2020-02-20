Society's Child
Palestine's daily indignities: Israeli police break into Palestinian kindergarten, search children's bags for "weapons"
Quds News
Tue, 18 Feb 2020 17:59 UTC
The Israeli raid comes a few days after breaking into a school in occupied Acre and taking a 9-year-old girl for interrogation.
The Israelis searched the bags of all children despite trials by teachers to prevent them.
The police claimed that it was looking for weapons inside the children's bags.
Rabab Oweidah, a teacher in the kindergarten, told Arab 48 that she "was very concerned about the children, who seemed very scared and shocked
.""I tried very hard to prevent them from breaking into the kindergarten but they insisted. I told them that they are only children and that they will be scared. I suggested that they search every surrounding house until the children leave to their homes then they come back to search the kindergarten but they refused. The situation was out of the ordinary", she said.
"They would never do that to their children", Oweidah added. "However, they treat us as if we were criminals. This is how they think. I've never seen such thing in my whole life."
"I tried to prevent them from searching my son but they insisted and shamelessly said that they will search every single child and anyone entering or leaving the kindergarten. I told them that they were scaring the children but they didn't care!"
"My son didn't understand what was going on but my daughter did and she was very scared telling me all the details", she said.
In another context, An Nas radio revealed that Israeli policemen broke into an Arabic school in Acre on Thursday and took a 9-year-old girl for interrogation.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
The World has only one problem, Psychopaths. There are two basic types of Psychopaths, Social and Anti-Social. The essential feature of Psychopaths is a Pervasive, Obssesive-Compulsive desire to force their delusions on others. Psychopaths completely disregard and violate the Rights of others, particularly the Freedom of Association which includes the right not to associate and the Right to Love.
Recent Comments
Let's not forget that the definitions of good and evil are no more concrete than any other either/or dichotomy. What one man may consider good may...
Jun Yao and Derek Lovley are looking for new jobs, preferably with a grant if anyone can help ;)
After seeing the jihadis driving around in their NATO snackbar BMPs, End NATO, enough is enough. NATO is worse than Russia! [Link]
Why can't you be left wing and xenophobic / racist It seems a simple enough political position to think that a country should use its resources...
She would have him “suicided” within two weeks of taking office so she can take over. He would be signing his death warrant
Comment: Quds News also reported the destruction of a water supply in Jericho the same week: