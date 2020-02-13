The sinkhole is less than 80 metres away from houses in the area.
© Tumi Riba
A huge sinkhole in an open veld near Davies Street in Westonaria has the town talking - especially those who live nearby.

One of the residents, 85-year-old Pat Markotter is one of those who are concerned about the dangers it poses.

"I took photo a while ago when it was much smaller. Look at it now, it has grown bigger. Two trees have already fallen in; this really poses a serious danger to everyone near it," he said.

Watch the following video of the sinkhole taken recently.