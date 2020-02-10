Torrential rain has caused flooding and landslides in the Greater São Paulo area, Brazil.According to Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia (INMET), Brazil's met agency, Barueri recorded 145.8mm of rain in 24 hours to 10 February. Mirante de Santana in São Paulo City recorded 121.8mm during the same period.The rain caused the Tietê and Pinheiros rivers to overflow, with levels of the Pinheiros River at their highest for 15 years, according to the Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia (EMAE).Some schools have been closed and public transport suspended. The São Paulo Fire Department has responded to more than 4,000 calls from late 09 February, with 7 landslides and 132 flood points reported in the Greater São Paulo area overnightRescues, including some by helicopter, have been carried out in Marginal Tietê, Barueri and Carapicuíba.