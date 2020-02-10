Chinese container ship
© MarineTraffic.com/Elbwasser
Supply chains and container goods moving across the world's oceans are beginning to stall. 80% of goods delivered globally are delivered by sea, and of that Asia has 80% of the globe's largest container ports. Container traffic is down 23% in just three weeks. So ask yourself what is delivered via Asian routes to your stores. Record cloudiest days in Russia, Record cold San Diego and Record snow Newfoundland, Canada.


Sources