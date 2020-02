Ramona's low temperature of 19F (-7.2C) busted the previous record of 23F set in 2002.

The frigid air mass currently tearing up record books across the Western U.S. took names in San Diego overnight Tuesday. Record lows were busted across the majority of the county as the mercury dipped into the 20s (and below).

I've taken the time to list a few of the new "cold af" records below (data courtesy of the NWS):

Ramona's low temperature of 19F (-7.2C) busted the previous record of 23F set in 2002. El Cajon's and Vista's lows of 30F (-1.1C) beat records of 31F and 32F, respectively, set in 1985. While the San Diego International Airport tied its record of 38F (3.3C) set way back in 1894!

A number of freeze warnings will remain in place for the county through Thursday.

The NWS has called this a "highly unusual weather pattern for southern California in February" — usually, the average temperature for these parts is around 66F (18.9C) with a low of 51F (10.6C).