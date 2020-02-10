© REUTERS/Ints Kalnins



NATO fans fears of the "resurgent" Russia and drags neutral countries into its orbit, but the fact is that Moscow's military potential is only half the size of the bloc's forces in Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.and has its sights on those EU nations that declared themselves neutral, Lavrov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper."NATO states are trying to conduct joint exercises, attracting neutral states, such as Finland and Sweden, under the pretext of [their] EU membership," Russia's chief diplomat explained.One of such exercises is Defender Europe 2020, which will involve up to 20,000 US troops along with 37,000 soldiers from 18 countries. NATO claims the war games are not being aimed against any particular country, but the justification is far from convincing, Lavrov said."We ask - who [do you intend] to defend yourselves against? They say it's not Russia but other enemy whose military potential is comparable to that of NATO."All in all, Moscow does understand there is "a small but very aggressive group of countries" in both NATO and the EU that "escalate historical phobias regarding Russia."Now, this appetite for expansion doesn't reflect the strategic posture in Europe, since the North-Atlantic bloc has "two times more" conventional weapons — among them tanks, combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, warships, submarines — in Europe alone."I think this [fact] alone is enough to understand the danger of such games."