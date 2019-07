© Getty Images/Reuters/Pascal Rossignol



About the Author:

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. He has written for many newspapers and magazines in the UK and other countries including The Guardian, Morning Star, Daily and Sunday Express, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Spectator, The Week, and The American Conservative. He is a regular pundit on RT and has also appeared on BBC TV and radio, Sky News, Press TV and the Voice of Russia. He is the co-founder of the Campaign For Public Ownership @PublicOwnership. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

Farage has slammed the new European Commission president for her 'fanatic' support for a European army.Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was, to his credit, very critical of the NATO-led assault on Libya in 2011, which destroyed a prosperous country and created a refugee crisis of epic proportions, as well as greatly increasing the terrorism threat to European citizens.The elevation of Ursula von der Leyen to the role of president of the European Commission (a position she officially assumes from Jean-Claude Juncker on November 1), led to a fierce diatribe from Farage, in which he slammed the German politician's support for a new European army. While von der Leyen's hitherto quite hawkish stance on Russia (she is a strong supporter of sanctions), is a cause for concern,We can argue till the cows come home about whether NATO was needed in the old Cold War. Some say that the old Soviet Union posed no real threat to Western Europe, others say it was better to be safe than sorry.Instead of dissolution,an assault that not only was in contravention of international law but also NATO's own founding constitution. Some 12 years later,a country which had the highest Human Development Index in the whole of Africa. In June 2010, Libya was named in the Daily Telegraph newspaper as one of the top six exotic cruise ship destinations. Today, the British Foreign Commonwealth Office " advises against all travel to Libya."with provocative troop build-ups on the borders.How can any objective observer, who genuinely wants world peace, be worried that NATO might be made redundant, or not 'have any relevance in Europe at all' due to a new security apparatus being set up?A lot of Americans would agree with that too, especially those keen to cut military spending and reallocate funds to healthcare and much-needed poverty reduction programs.The current menacing of Iran is a case in point.If there's one good thing the Trump presidency has done, it's woken Europeans up to the dangers of being too closely tied to the US.If a European army fulfills the same role as NATO - i.e. an aggressive one - then of course, it would be objectionable. But the idea itself of Europe doing its own thing shouldn't be summarily dismissed. Farage said in his speech that a European defense force could be used for attack - but that's exactly what's happened with NATO, which he supports.Critiquing the undemocratic nature of the European Union, as it currently stands, does not mean a rejection of pan-Europeanism per se.including defense, environmental protection, and anti-terrorism. Important economies of scale can be achieved. Sovereigntists can hardly attack the idea of a European army on philosophical grounds, yet remain strong supporters of NATO, an organization in which, let's face it, the US calls most of the shots.The charge against the CDU politician and close ally of Angela Merkel is not that she's a leftie, but that she's pro-status-quo (and I don't mean the pop group).Perhaps Farage is hinting that von der Leyen is a 'communist' because he sees the EU as the new Soviet Union. But this too is not an accurate analogy. It's predicated again on an erroneous right-wing belief that large multinational federations are by their very nature a bad idea - and never have public support. It was reported last December that Russian nostalgia for the Soviet Union had reached a 13-year high.Don't forget either that, in a referendum in March 1991, 76.4 percent of voters across the Union voted for the retention of a reformed Soviet Union.The so-called 'democrats' didn't prove to be very democratic.People across Europe associate the EU with austerity, falling living standards, and unemployment. Ironically, if Ursula von der Leyen's aim really was to introduce 'an updated version of communism,' (where everyone was guaranteed a job) or at least a return to dirigiste Gaullist economics, associated with the period known as Les Trente Glorieuses, the EU, in one form or another, would have a far better chance of survival.