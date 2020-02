The Thieves Story

A Dark Time

A Kingly Proposition

How To Make Thieves OilThieves Oil Blend #1

Thieves Oil Blend #2

Thieves Oil Blend #3

Thieves Oil Blend #4

Diffusing Thieves Oil

Thieves Oil All-Purpose Spray

Topical Thieves Oil

Household Uses

Massage Therapy

Ingesting Thieves Oil

Thieves Oil Miscellaneous

Most of you probably know what Thieves Oil is, but if not have I got a story for you?! The name and recipe for Thieves Oil have an interesting backstory and explains why this blend of oils is so good for you.The recipe varies and dates back to the Middle Ages where Thieves Oil kept a group of merchants safe from the Black Plague. The mixtures of antiseptic, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties were able to stave off the Plague and keep these merchants safe.In the early 1990s, Gary Young studied essential oils and recreated a blend he had been researching. According to Gary, there are 17 different versions of the "Story of Thieves" and each contains different amounts of different oils. This intrigued Gary to research essential oils and make the perfect Thieves Oil blend for everyday use.He researched the properties of the different oils in the multiple ingredient lists he found. His research lead to a proprietary oil blend called Young Living Thieves Essential Oil . His research also lead him to the historical story of the "Thieves" this blend is named after.His research lead him to the spice traders and merchants called the "Thieves" who lived in the 15th century and traded the likes of cinnamon and cloves from India across Europe. When the Bubonic plague struck, international shipping and trade stopped. These spice traders therefore needed to find a new way of supporting themselves.With dead bodies everywhere, the Thieves decided to loot the plague-ridden bodies for clothes, boots, jewelry, pots, pans - really anything they could get their hands on to trade for food and money. Using their vast knowledge of the medicinal properties of many spices,Lucky for them, they were right! Because their repossession process was lucrative, the King naturally found out. He wanted to know their secret - why were they not getting sick? Four of the Thieves were caught and brought before the King. He gave them a choice: share their death-defying secret, or be burned at the stake.With an offer from the King that they couldn't refuse, they shared the oil blend secret and the rest is history. The King spread word around town and spread the "medicine" as well. A few recipes have stuck around, so you can try your hand at making your own Thieves Oil blend, or buy a premixed blend wherever you buy your essential oils.40 drops of Clove Essential Oil35 drops of Lemon Essential Oil20 drops of Cinnamon Essential Oil15 drops of Eucalyptus Essential Oil10 drops of Rosemary Essential Oil 200 drops of Clove Oil175 drops of Lemon Oil 100 drops of Cinnamon Bark75 drops of Eucalyptus Oil50 drops of Rosemary Oil1 tbs. Clove Essential Oil1 tbs. Lemon Essential Oil2 ½ tsp. Cinnamon Bark Essential Oil2 tsp. Eucalyptus Essential Oil2 tsp. Rosemary Essential Oil2 tsp Clove Oil1 1/2 tsp Lemon Oil1 tsp Cinnamon Bark Oil3/4 tsp Eucalyptus Oil1/2 tsp Rosemary Oil*Note: One 15 ml bottle of essential oil contains approximately 255 drops. One 5 ml bottle contains approximately 85 drops.Store these blends in a dark bottle, in a cool place, and out of the sun. You should use Thieves Oil every day, as it can be used for so many different reasons - not to mention it has a nice cinnamon scent. You can diffuse the oil, use it topically, clean household items with it, or ingest it to aid digestion and support your immune system.This purifies the air in your home, eliminates odors, acts aromatically to support your lungs and sinuses. Diffuse 15-20 drops of Thieves Oil for 15 minutes three or four time a day in an essential oil diffuser. As you breathe the oil you will strengthen your lungs, sinuses, and entire respiratory system.Make an easy all-purpose spray out of Thieves Oil and water in a spray bottle to clean and disinfect just about everything. Take odor out of pet beds*, clean microbial bacteria off surfaces, and keep baby's room spic and span with Thieves Oil.*Note:- if you're using this blend to clean a litter box that's fine, but do not spray on a cat's bed or use as an aromatic without a diffuser around your feline friends.Add 1 drop of Thieves Oil for every ½ ounce of water used. This is a strong solution that can be lessened to 1 drop per 1 oz if you find it overpowering. You'll need to shake the bottle vigorously1 drop of Thieves Oil to 4 drops carrier oil. (Grapeseed, Jojoba, Coconut, Avocado - any healthy oil will act as a carrier)This lets you use Thieves Oil topically. Some folks can use Thieves Oil without a carrier, but some peoples' skin will get irritated. You can massage this blend on your feet, lower back, neck, and behind your ears. Rubbing this oil blend on your feet daily promotes a healthy immune system.Add to laundry loads, dishwasher loads, and floor and countertop cleaning solutions to remove any stubborn, sticky buildup, or even just to give a great, deep clean.You can freshen up your kids' stuffed animals or your dog's bed, clean your cell phone and other devices, even keep plants bug-free and happy. Adding Thieves Oil to a cotton ball placed in the home, car, or office air vents eliminates nasty odors. Thieves Oil even helps to dispel bed bugs!Dilute 15 drops of Thieves Oil with 15 drops of carrier oil and massage over lungs, chest, and back to improve your respiratory system. Massaged into the back, thighs, and neck helps relieve minor aches and pains that come with your daily routine. You can also use Thieves Oil to relieve insect bites.Add 1 drop of Thieves oil to a bottle of water and drink all day long. This will help clean your digestive tract and support a healthy immune system. Add Thieves Oil to a cup of warm water and drink as a tea. Wait 15 minutes before eating, and benefit from the system-cleansing oil.Add 2-3 drops to 2 Tbsp of water and gargle to relieve a sore or dry throat. You can even add 1 drop of Thieve Oil to 1 oz of water and, using a spray bottle, spray onto the back of your throat.Dilute 1 drop of Thieves Oil into 4 drops of carrier oil and apply to the affected area. You can apply the oil directly, or using a gauze or bandage.To relieve a headache, put a drop of Thieves Oil on your thumb and place against the roof of your mouth. Be sure not to lick your lips as this may burn.A few drops of Thieves Oil in a bowl of steaming water and lean over the bowl covering your head with a towel. Inhale the vapors for sinus and lung support.Using Thieves Oil topically promotes healthy skin, and can help fight acne and other skin issues. Thieves Oil can also be used in the bathroom as toothpaste or mouthwash. Use 1 drop per ounce for mouthwash, and 2 drops to 4 Tbsp of baking soda and shake well.What can't Thieves Oil do?There is a lot of controversy about whether it is safe to ingest essential oils. It is up to each of us to make a decision based upon our own health, medical situation, and advice from reliable sources. Guidelines from the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy state:Reference: Andrew Jonasson is a creative copywriter who writes as much as he reads. A graduate from Algonquin College's Advertising & Marketing program in Ottawa, Ontario, he now calls Toronto home. A type-1 diabetic, he knows the importance of living and eating healthily. A life-long student, Andrew will never graduate the school of life.