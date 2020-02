Just now, north of Gilman Boulevard in #Issaquah, where the rain is starting to accumulate pic.twitter.com/ldEW3nigHO — KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) February 6, 2020

Issaquah Creek's level is at Phase 4, and our maximum flood fighting efforts are underway. Our crews, @IssaquahPolice and @EastsideFire have been working around the clock to address flooding threats and help keep our community safe. Stay informed: https://t.co/uUyrzh4Rxu. pic.twitter.com/hXFzFNTiwY — Mayor Mary Lou Pauly (@MayorMaryLou) February 6, 2020

Issaquah Creek continues to rise this morning with a flood flow near 2,450 cubic feet per second. Flooding of this magnitude has not occurred since Jan 8, 2009. pic.twitter.com/Ufccw9nZEa — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 6, 2020

Strong winds are expected along the coast and along the Strait Friday afternoon - Saturday morning. In these areas, tree damage and power outages are possible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/aueg3n4OJ3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 6, 2020

Rain across Western Washington is causing the region's rivers, creeks, and roadways to significantly flood, as well as landslides.The National Weather Service reports that two days worth of rain has caused flooding in urban and other areas in the lowlands."Floods are part of the landscape around here, and it has been a few years since we've had the flooding we've seen this year," Climatologist Nick Bond told KUOW."We have what's considered a geologically young landscape, since the last ice age, and so there are a lot of slopes and bluffs along Puget Sound that are prone to landslides ... That's been the case this month."The Weather Service points to Issaquah Creek which has shown significant flooding, spilling over onto parts of Front Street and Newport Way.The city of Issaquah has set up a station at its community center with free bags and sand for people to use. Eastside Fire spent the afternoon searching apartments for people who could not evacuate after flood waters overtook neighborhoods. The flooding also prompted classes to start two hours late in Issaquah.Issaquah Creek flooded quickly, starting Wednesday morning. Flood warnings were also issued Thursday morning for:Snohomish River near MonroePilchuck River near SnohomishPuyallup River near PuyallupNisqually RiverCarbon River near FairfaxCowlitz River near RandleIssaquah CreekBond further tells KUOW that after the rain this week, the region is expected to be cold and dry.