A Florida elementary school teaching assistant has been busted on heroin charges after she was accused of selling drugs to a teenager who later overdosed and died, according to police., an arrest affidavit shows., the Pasco County sheriff's report says.Officers later searched her home and car and found heroin, along with fentanyl residue on a straw like the one the teen said they had used, the documents say. A torn $20 bill like one the teen said they used to buy the drugs was also found in her purse, according to the affidavit.In interviews, Deetz admitted taking drugs with the teens — but denied providing the fentanyl used by the boy who died, the documents state.Deetz was arrested and charged with possession of both heroin and fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia.Officers did not give details on the boy's death, nor his identity, citing an active investigation.