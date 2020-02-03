China stock futures have tumbled...
Quarantative easing?
The People's Bank of China announced that the total injection announced was 1.2 trillion yuan, the largest single-day addition of its kind in data going back to 2004. The money will be supplied using reverse repurchase agreements to ensure liquidity is "reasonably ample" during the outbreak, according to the PBOC.
The new measures follow the announcement last week that China's biggest banks will lower interest rates for firms in Hubei, the center of the outbreak.
However, as Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp notes, the net effect of this admittedly huge liquidity injection is much lower as there are more than 1 trillion yuan of short-term funds scheduled to mature on Monday.
"The amount of the net injection isn't huge. The PBOC may want to retain some flexibility, which means it can add more liquidity in the rest of the week if the sentiment is too bad."
Financial regulators said they have "full confidence" they can keep the economy stable in the long term, according to the Saturday statement, which urged investors not to be affected by "irrational sentiment."We are not quite sure what they mean by "irrational sentiment," as it seems entirely rational to expect economic growth to slow and earnings to be pressured lower given the nation is practically on total lockdown for the foreseeable future.
And if you think that is just conjecture, here is a local business owner with the truth on the ground...
1.2 trillion yuan is nothing like enough...and they have a plan for that - ban selling, similar to what Beijing did at the height of its 2015 stock market crash.
And 21st Century Herald confirms that China's securities regulator CSRC has reportedly notified brokerages to suspend short selling of stocks from Feb 3...
So the Chinese 'market' is now Hotel California - you can check out any time, but you can never leave!
Comment: This news comes on the heels of the biggest January loss in oil prices in 30 years with those writers speculating this is related to the travel restrictions following the coronavirus.
That said, the US also took part in a massive injection of cash recently to prop up its staggering economy: See also: IMF warns of new 'Great Depression', Russia ahead of the curve due to increased cash & gold reserves