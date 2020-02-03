© Bloomberg

"The amount of the net injection isn't huge. The PBOC may want to retain some flexibility, which means it can add more liquidity in the rest of the week if the sentiment is too bad."

Financial regulators said they have "full confidence" they can keep the economy stable in the long term, according to the Saturday statement, which urged investors not to be affected by "irrational sentiment."

Judging by the collapse in Chinese futures and the Offshore Yuan over the past week,China stock futures have tumbled...And Offshore Yuan is fighting at the 7.00/USD level...Which of course will not do for the nation has to maintain the appearance of a minor flesh-wound than a catastrophic coronary. And so, as Bloomberg reports, China unveiled a raft of measures over the weekend to aid companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also shore up financial markets.The People's Bank of China announced that the total injection announced was. The money will be supplied using reverse repurchase agreements to ensure liquidity is "reasonably ample" during the outbreak, according to the PBOC.The new measures follow the announcement last week that China's biggest banks will lower interest rates for firms in Hubei, the center of the outbreak.However, as Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp notes, the net effect of this admittedly huge liquidity injection is much lower as there are more than 1 trillion yuan of short-term funds scheduled to mature on Monday.Finally, we wonder if even this additional liquidity injection will be big enough as judging by Dr.Copper,...And China's credit impulse - the lifeline of its economic growth - is barely positive and rolling over...In addition to the concrete measures, Bloomberg notes that senior officials from various regulators and the central bank put out statements urging brokerages and funds to guide investors to "rationally and objectively" evaluate the impact of the epidemic, calling it "short-term and temporary."We are not quite sure what they mean by "irrational sentiment," asAnd if you think that is just conjecture, here is a local business owner with the truth on the ground...1.2 trillion yuan is nothing like enough...and they have a plan for that -And 21st Century Herald confirms that China's securities regulator CSRC has reportedly notified brokerages to suspend short selling of stocks from Feb 3...So the Chinese 'market' is now Hotel California - you can check out any time, but you can never leave!