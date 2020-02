1905

It started with a light cough. He burped constantly, and complained of shortness of breath. Family members thought it was no big deal. The doctor said he seemed to have heart problems and suggested him to stay in the hospital. He appeared healthy except for a minor infection in one lung area.Two weeks later, he was dead, with both lungs infected and organ failure. His doctors at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital determined the cause of death as "unknown pneumonia." It was days before Chinese health authorities identified the cause of the new viral pneumonia as 2019-nCoV, a coronavirus that first emerged in December in the commercial city of Wuhan, his home city.This is a deadly virus, more deadly so far than the worst viral threats to date and they are locking people up in their own homes in China . For all the latest information see this video . Things are moving fast and events are looking to overtake the world's health officials, who this time are being aggressive in trying to control it, at least in China.The official number of those infected by the Wuhan Coronaviris (2019-nCoV) now stands at almost 8,000, according to the latest Johns Hopkins CSSE data (already a figure rivaling the 2003 SARS outbreak), with the total number of deaths now standing at 170 (both figures up 29% on the day before). Untold thousands are struggling with the virus in hospitals in China, whose government is promising to build a 1,000 bed hospital in one week in Wuhan.It is highly doubtful, the way things are looking, that even if they lock down all the major cities of the world they are not going to control it, but they will do their best to control us. It is already a matter of too little too late and they still are not advising doctors or the public what simple but powerful things people can do to minimize chances of it going critical demanding ICU care. People are dying from the regular flu but if you get the coronavirus you chances of dying are going to be much greater. Believe me you do not want your loved ones to die of the flu this yearThis virus is severe, and with flu season in the northern hemisphere in full swing, it is going to be difficult, if you just are coming down with the feelings of the flu, to determine if you have the new coronavirus, or just regular flu, which can also kill you if you are not careful.Dr. Grayson also said, "Having YEARS of experience developing an Ebola treatment, I was concerned about this Coronavirus Outbreak from the outset, becauseApproximately 50% lived through Ebola even though patient were not receiving treatment since doctors did not believe there was a treatment. They are saying the same about the coronavirus and that is completely absurd.Doctors get hysterical about viruses because they refused to learn about, and use, the best and safest treatments for their patients. For example,Iodine exhibits activity against bacteria, molds, yeasts, protozoa, and many viruses; indeed, of all antiseptic preparations suitable for direct use on humans and animals and upon tissues,With iodine in your pocket you don't have to worry so much about viral infections if you know how to use it effectively.writes Dr. David Derry of Canada. In 1945, a breakthrough occurred when Dr. J.D. Stone and Sir McFarland Burnet (who later went on to win a Nobel Prize for his Clonal Selection Theory) exposed mice to lethal effects of influenza viral mists. The lethal disease was prevented by putting iodine solution on mice snouts just prior to placing them in chambers containing influenza viruses. Dr. Derry reminds us that a long time ago students in classrooms were protected from influenza by iodine aerosol therapy.Brownstein says vitamin A should be added to this list. He also says, "To prevent becoming ill and to avoid having a poorly responding immune system,In the emergency room medicines have to be safe while delivering an instant lifesaving burst of healing power. The idea when used at home is to constantly be administering these medicinals during waking hours when suffering from the flu or the cornonavirus.The power and speed of these medicines and the flexibility of their administration methods make them ideal especially because of their extremely low-toxicity profiles. As usual the key to their use is in the dose given. (Dosages and Treatments for Cornonavirus Infections Coming Tomorrow.) Fewer people will die from the coronavirus, as from any virus, if they are treated correctly. Brandon Smith has a lot to say about why we should all be concerned:"Global pandemic, whether a natural event or deliberately engineered, actually serves the purposes of the globalist establishment in a number of ways. First and foremost, it is a superb distraction. The general public, overcome with fears of an invisible force of nature that can possibly kill them at any moment, will probably forget all about the much bigger threat to their life, liberty and future - the subsequent collapse of the massive 'Everything Bubble' and the globalist "solution" that a pandemic can trigger.""The globalist establishment has created the largest financial bubble in modern history through central bank stimulus, inflating a highly unstable artificial rally in markets while also creating new highs in national debt, corporate debt and consumer debt. 